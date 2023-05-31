Board Member Al Nashier Ibba commended athletes who participated in in the Mimaropa Regional Athletic Association (MRAA) Meet held Romblon last May 23-26 where Palawan delegation emerged as the overall champion in the secondary level and first runner-up in elementary level.

Ibba particularly expressed admiration for to the athletes who he said despite their limited time for preparation and training excelled in their fields.

“The Palawan delegation consisting of 183 athletes and a total of 284 delegates including trainers, officials and coaches showcased their remarkable talents and dedication throughout the event,” Ibba said during their regular session on Tuesday.

“Despite the limited time for preparation, our Palaweño athletes exhibited their best performance, leaving a mark of excellence,” he added.

Palawan topped the secondary level with 28 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 22 bronze medals, followed by Oriental Mindoro with 21 golds, 13 silvers and, 26 bronzes while at third place is Puerto Princesa city with 14 golds, 10 silvers, 15 bronzes.

In the elementary level, Palawan came in second with 10-7-9 (gold-silver-bronze) tally behind overall champion Oriental Mindoro who pocketed 23-7-4. Puerto Princesa City also came in third with 6-2-2.

Ibba also lauded the football team from Aborlan that emerged as champions after beating Occidental Mindoro in the finals.

He said Palawan’s football team made a remarkable run by beating Romblon in the semifinal match.

“Ang isa sa pinaka-highlights na laro doon ay ang football. Bago ang finals ang Palawan, tinalo natin ang Romblon. Sa history ng football, sila ang laging nangunguna. Maraming players nila ang naipadala na sa national at maging international games,” he said.

The lawmaker from Bataraza also noted the message of Department of Education Undersecretary for Governance and Field Operations, Atty. Revsee Escobedo who encouraged local government units to give their full support to sports programs in the country, citing the recently concluded Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia where the Philippines ranked low.

Ibba filed a resolution commending the whole Palawan delegation and another, “enjoining Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates to grant monetary incentives to all athletes who won medals in the recently held MRAA Meet.”

“Suportahan natin ang mga atletang Palaweño upang sa ganoon, in the future ay lalong pag-igihan nila ang kanilang pag-eensayo upang sa susunod na palaro ay makuha natin ulit ang overall championship,” he concluded.

