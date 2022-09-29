- Advertisement by Google -

Board Member Al Nashier M. Ibba slammed what he called a malicious social media post against him by a person who he claimed used a dummy account to disguise his identity.

Ibba claimed he was cyberbullied by a certain Bella Venezuela, who posted his picture alongside a toddler he was accused of abusing.

The post on Facebook has since been deleted.

The first term board member said such accusation is unfounded and untrue, adding that the one who posted is using a dummy account. Upon verification, the account no other details except the owner lives in Batangas City.

In his privilege speech during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session last Tuesday, Ibba stated that while he respects freedom of speech as an important right of every citizen of a democratic country, it has limitations.

He said he will be asking for help from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police to trace whoever is behind such malicious posts.

He added that he will also push for a stricter implementation of the cybercrime law.

“Kailangan maging resposable tayo sa ating mga post, shares at comments sa lahat ng social media. Kaya naman, think before you click,” he said.

