Board Member Al-Nashier M. Ibba commended all the athletes, coaches, and organizers involved in the recently concluded Palarong Panlalawigan 2023 in Bataraza town.

The event, which took place from May 7 to May 12, was organized under the Schools Division Office of Palawan, DepEd Bataraza, and the municipal government led by Mayor Abraham Ibba.

“I stand before you all today to express my heartfelt congratulations to all the athletes, coaches, and organizers of the recently concluded Palarong Panlalawigan 2023 held in the beautiful town of Bataraza,” said Board Member Ibba.

Board Member Ibba said he was delighted to witness the participation of athletes from various municipalities in the province, who showcased their skills in sports after a hiatus of several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also extended his gratitude and recognition to all the athletes who participated in the event. “I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to all the athletes who participated in this event. Your determination, perseverance, and hard work are truly admirable.”

Ibba encouraged everyone to support the Palawan delegation for the upcoming MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Association (RAA) Meet, scheduled to take place in Romblon from May 24 to 28, 2023. He emphasized the importance of rallying behind the athletes and providing them with the necessary encouragement and support.

The Palarong Panlalawigan 2023 served as a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship among the participants.

