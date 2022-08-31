- Advertisement by Google -

Board Member Al-Nashier M. Ibba has filed a resolution in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan asking the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) to order the Municipal Police Stations (MPS) to conduct police patrols in the public schools in their respective municipalities as the face-to-face classes resumed with the opening of school year 2022-2023.

Ibba said with police patrols and visibility, security of students will be ensured, recalling the incident of an attempted abduction in Puerto Princesa City recently.

“Kaya nagpasa ako ng resolusyon na humihiling sa lahat ng MPS sa lalawigan ng Palawan sa pamamagitan ng PNP Palawan Provincial Director P/Col. Adonis B. Guzman na magsagawa ng police patrol sa lahat ng pampublikong paaralan sa lalawigan ng Palawan sa umaga tuwing oras ng pasok at sa hapon tuwing oras ng uwian upang masiguro ang seguridad at kaligtasan ng mga mag-aaral,” Ibba said.

“Ang police patrol ay may mahalagang papel sa pamamagitan ng pagtugon sa mga insidente at sa pagpigil sa mga krimen. Maari itong magbigay ng pakiramdam ng seguridad sa mga tao sa pamamagitan ng proteksyon. So hinihiling ko na sana maaprubahan ito,” he added.

In addition, Board Member Roseller S. Pineda also asked that police officials and other authorities involved in peace and order be invited to a committee hearing to update them on the current situation of peace and order in the province.

