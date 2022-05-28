The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) has maintained Alert Level 1 for Puerto Princesa City from June 1-15.

In an announcement Friday, Malacañang also said Palawan will still be under the Alert Level 2 status in Region IV-B along with Occidental Mindoro.

As of May 27, Puerto Princesa City’s active laboratory-tested cases are 20, two of which are local and 17 imported. According to a CESU report, of the total figure, 7 are symptomatic and the rest are asymptomatic.

Based on City Covac’s recent data, Puerto Princesa’s total number of immunized population is 186,821. The total number of fully vaccinated is 180,450 or 77.2 percent of 233,662. Awaiting for second doses are 6,429.