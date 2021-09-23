The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) will issue an updated guidelines on the use of face shields, Malacañang said on Thursday.

This, after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the Technical Advisory Group’s recommendation to mandate the wearing of face shield in areas with “high-risk” activities.

Revisions to the current policy on use of face shield will be discussed during the IATF-EID’s meeting on Thursday afternoon, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“Inaasahan po natin na aamyendahan ng IATF ‘yung guidelines na naapektuhan dahil nga po doon sa kautusan ng ating Presidente (We expect that the IATF will amend the guidelines [on use of face shield] following the President’s directive),” Roque said in an online press conference.

In a taped Talk to the People, Duterte said Filipinos no longer need to wear face shield, unless they are in “3Cs,” or in “closed and crowded” places, and in areas where there are activities that “promote close contact.”

Duterte said his fresh directive should take effect immediately.

Roque said the updated guidelines might include list of “3Cs.”

“Hintayin po natin ang guidelines mamaya (Let us wait for the guidelines later),” he said.

On Dec. 14, 2020, the IATF-EID issued Resolution 88 which requires all persons to wear full-coverage face shields on top of face masks in all public spaces to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Duterte, however, made a “presidential policy” in June this year to ease the government’s face shield requirement by allowing its use only in hospitals.

He eventually decided to keep the IATF-EID’s original policy on its mandatory use of face shields in public places because of the presence of the more transmissible Delta coronavirus variant. (PNA)