(Trigger warning: The author discusses mental health issues.)

It’s been a decade since I sat inside a small cubicle in a psychiatric clinic at Park Towers in Cubao. But somehow, every time I get an anxiety attack, it always feels brand new—something I think I could not conquer, overcome, or survive.

I thought I was dying the first time I had an anxiety attack. I was sure of it. I was convinced. I was one hundred percent sure I was in mortal danger.

The first time it happened was in 2013, I was inside an MRT train bound for Boni Avenue station when my vision started to blur, my heart wanted to break out of my chest, I ran out of breath, and I felt like passing out.

Since then, I made a list of all the sensations I felt every time I am having an episode, and continued to update that list. I became obsessed with it. I tendered to it. I nurtured it like sprouting seeds in a garden of everything that is wrong about me.

Since then, I take two tiny pills in order to be a functional human being. Sertraline—an upper in the morning, and alprazolam—a downer in the evening. I was perfectly fine with my crutches until I realized that I inadvertently created a sinkhole of my own despair.

In our quest for safety and comfort—with our survival instincts hardwired into us—we immediately engage in behaviors that we think will save us. We try to flee the danger. We try to escape it. We try to counteract it. And in the end, because a human body has a limited capacity to pump adrenaline on a consistent basis, an anxiety episode flows and ebbs. The body runs out of gas and eventually calms down.

But there is a fundamental flaw with this habit-forming cycle. As human beings, we recognize that there was danger. That we had to escape from it. And that we should not go near that danger again. We somehow formed faulty connection between the danger and the behavior we formed to escape that danger.

My therapist recently pointed out that realizing things is different from accepting them. I thought it about for weeks and broke down the concept into tiny little pieces until I could swallow it.

I realized that I really did not address my anxiety disorder. I just managed it through pills. Of course, there is nothing wrong and there is no shame in taking medications. But eventually, we have to own up to doing the actual work.

We have to decide that we are not a victim of things we cannot control. Lean into it. Let it wash over you. Permit it to pass through you. And when it has gone past, turn the inner eye to see its path. Challenge it. And then correct it.

The thing about repairing and maintaining is that it is not an adventure. It requires hard work. It is boring and senseless the same way we are bored when we brush our teeth. And the bottom line is, some people are okay going to work, and some people well, some people would rather die.

*The title of this essay was patterned from Baek Sehee’s intimate therapy memoir and self-help book entitled “I Want to Die But I Want to Eat Tteokbokki”.

**If you are having mental health issues, seek help. Visit Sinag Psychological Services. Help starts there. Schedule an appointment to a better mental health: https://forms.gle/uBnqHtYnzoR94sWW9.