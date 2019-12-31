Share your Christmas story and inspire people. They say that out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. From the kindness of her heart, she gave. Christmas is a time of giving and receiving, a time of remembering and thanking God’s great love for us.

Here’s a beautiful Christmas story on a chilling winter evening in Vancouver, Canada on Christmas Eve of December 24, 2019. A lady was on her way to Church for the Christmas Vigil Mass when she spotted across the street a homeless man with his cart looking inside the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant (KFC). He appeared hungry and the smell of food from the restaurant must have made him miserably hungrier. When the man turned around, he saw her and greeted her out loud with, “Merry Christmas”, then he crossed the street on a running traffic unmindful of the cars honking on him. He approached her begging. Caught by surprise for she didn’t bring enough money but out of compassion, she gave him the $10 bill she intended for the Church collection at Mass. She felt doused with great joy having shared something with the poor. “I met Jesus on Christmas Eve ” is how she considers her encounter with the homeless poor man on the street in the cold of winter which she will ever cherish.

Share your Christmas story and inspire people. They say that out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. From the kindness of her heart, she gave. Christmas is a time of giving and receiving, a time of remembering and thanking God’s great love for us.

“We should not serve the poor like they were Jesus. We should serve the poor because they are Jesus.” (Mother Teresa). Serving the lost, last, least and the “lame” is an opportunity of God’s grace. Things happen not by coincidence but by Divine Providence.

It’s New Year and may we continue to glorify God in faith and good works. Like the lady in Vancouver, Canada, may we continue to find and meet Jesus in our streets, homes, workplaces, the homeless and food-less, the good, the bad, and the ugly as branded by society. In our journey, we encounter noise, disturbances, even adversaries. Let’s focus on Jesus and we’re on the right direction. Like the lady in Vancouver, let kindness and compassion be the hallmark of our heart making our reach longer than our hand.

On the flip side, someone said that it takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations. Never regret to be a good person to the wrong people. Your behavior says everything about you, and their behavior says enough about them. You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending. A beautiful heart can bring things into your life that all the money in the world couldn’t obtain. The happiest people don’t have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything. Better a heart that listens than a mind that speaks. Rumors are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots. Amen on that folks!!

St. Faustina wrote Jesus’ words; “It I sin My Passion that you must seek light and strength.” (Diary 654).

Pray the Divine Mercy every 3 p.m. Daily recite the Chaplet of Mercy and the Holy Rosary for peace.

Big thanks and God’s blessings to Andrew and Annette Duenas and family for the presentation of the Divine Mercy and veneration of the relic of St. Faustina in their home in Santa Rita yesterday, December 29, 2019. Likewise to the Divine Mercy Apostolate prayer team.

Tune in to KOLG for the “Divine Mercy Moments” program every Thursday from 3-4 p.m.

San Vicente Church Healing Mass every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Confession at 5:45 p.m.

HAPPY NEW YEAR !