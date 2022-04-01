This ship has sailed!

South Korean power couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, whose romance blossomed following their series Crash Landing On You, married on March 31 in a private ceremony at the Aston House of the Grandwalker Hill Hotel in Seoul.

VAST Entertainment and MSTeam, their respective management agencies, announced their wedding by posting pre-wedding images for fans who have been rooting for them and shipping them together due to their chemistry.

In light of the continuing COVID-19 situation in South Korea, only members of their families, closest friends, and colleagues were invited to the on-screen to off-screen couple’s wedding.

“This is VAST Entertainment. Today, actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are getting married and taking the first step as a married couple,” Hyun Bin’s entertainment company posted on Instagram.

“We apologize for the fact that this will be held privately due to the corona[virus] situation, and we will inform you through the wedding photos of the two. Thank you very much for your congratulations and warm support for the new beginning of the two. We will always do our best to repay the love you have sent to actor Hyun Bin and his agency. Thank you,” VAST Entertainment added in announcing the couple’s wedding.

The event’s master of ceremony, according to the entertainment and media company Koreaboo, was veteran performer and host Park Kyung Lim. This was due to her particular bond with the CLOY couple, which began during the press conference for the film The Negotiation, in which they both starred.

Hyun Bin’s closest friend Jang Dong Gun and his wife Go So Young were said to have offered congratulatory speeches.

Photo from VAST Entertainment.

The couple, whose engagement was announced in February, looked dreamy against a floral setting in one of their prenuptial photos. Son Ye Jin wore a Vera Wang bridal gown from the Spring 2020 Bridal Collection, which costs around $9,800 at retail.

In another with a white backdrop, she was all smiling with a bouquet, dressed in an Elie Saab Bridal Spring/Summer 2022 Collection gown.

Both of their fans in the Philippines and worldwide have inundated social media, mainly Instagram, with images and video footage from their private wedding reception, congratulating them on realizing their dream.