Except for the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) bringing rain showers in some part of Southern Mindanao, the rest of the country will still continue to experience warm and humid conditions due to the easterlies.

According to weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin on Saturday morning, PAGASA does not expect any tropical cyclones to hit the Philippines in the next three days.

“Wala tayong inaasahan na bagyo for the next three days,” he said.

In the Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms can be experienced due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail over the same areas with slight to moderate seas.