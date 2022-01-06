Northern Luzon is impacted by the northeast monsoon, while the rest of the country is affected by easterlies, which will bring humid temperatures all day.

In a forecast issued Thursday morning, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, said there are no weather disturbances such as low-pressure areas (LPA) being monitored both inside and beyond the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon, kasama ang Metro Manila, maganda ang panahon na mararanasan natin maliban sa mga isolated na pag-ulan dahil sa thunderstorm,” he said.

The Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies. The easterlies wind is the warm breeze from the Pacific Ocean.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast to east will prevail over Northern Luzon with moderate to rough seas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) stated.

While the same intensity of winds blows from east to northeast will prevail over the rest of the country with moderate to rough seas conditions.