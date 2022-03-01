The easterly wind is causing the humid temperature and there are no potential weather disturbances around the country.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Wednesday’s forecast that the easterlies or humid breeze coming from the Pacific Ocean is directly affecting the eastern side of the country.

According to the regional weather forecast, the rest of Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

“Nakararanas tayo ng medyo mainit na panahon hindi lang sa Metro Manila kung hind isa ibang bahagi ng bansa. Ito ay dulot ng easterlies kung saan naapektuhan ang silangang bahagi ng bansa. Samantala, wala tayong namo-monitor na bagyo o low-pressure area sa loob at labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

The moderate winds from the east to the northeast will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate seas, PAGASA said.