The much-anticipated 11th Tayabas Province Studies Conference kicked off on August18, rekindling a spirit of intellectual exploration and cultural preservation.

The conference was held until August 20, under the theme, “HULAW (Heograpiya, Ugnayan, Literatura, Awit, Wika): Safeguarding the Intangible and Tangible Heritage of Tayabas Province.”

On the first day, Dr. Ivan Henares, Secretary General of the UNESCO Philippine Commission, delivered the keynote address. This was succeeded by the first panel, which occurred through an online platform. It comprised prerecorded presentations and a live rendition by Vim Nadera during the second panel session.

Moving on to the second day, an in-person event will take place at the Nawawalang Paraiso Resort in Tayabas City. This physical segment will showcase notable speakers including Dr. Gilbert Macarandang, Dr. Randy Nobleza, and Ryan Palad, the Director of Atagan.

Institutions represented during the Atagan conference are the following: University of the Philippines, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Komisyon sa Wika, Luis Palad Integrated High School, Mapua University, University of Santo Tomas, UP Los Baños, UP Baguio, De La Salle University, Saint Peter’s School, Southern Luzon State University, Marinduque State College, and ATAGAN. There are also presenters from Hinguiwin National High School, La Salle Greenhills, Stella Maris College, Konseho ng Herencia ng Lucena and Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

On the third day, a book launch event titled “Ampiyas: Mga Halimbawa ng Banghay Aralin sa Pagtuturo ng Araling Tayabas/CALABARZON” was held in conjunction with the celebration of History and Language Month this August.

The Quezon Studies National Seminar/Conference is coordinated by the Alternatibong Tahanan ng mga Akda at Gawang Nasaliksik. Notably, the 10th Tayabas Province Studies National Seminar/Conference transpired in August 2021, centering around the theme “Lurok: Popularizing Culture, Defending Nature (Literatura, Uso, Recuerdo, Organsiasyon at Kapaligiran/Kasaysayan sa Lalawigang Tayabas).”