Representatives of the regional Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) met with provincial government officials as part of their awareness campaign concerning real estate development, human settlement, and other urban development issues.

HSAC for Regional Adjudication Branch (RAB) MIMAROPA chief regional adjudicator, Atty. Edhel Bautista-Luminate and DHSUD director Peter Daniel Fraginal met on Wednesday with Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Joshua Bolusa and Atty. Mary Joy Ordaneza-Cascara, who represented Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates.

Luminate said that they wished to address HSAC’s role as a quasi-judicial body that adjudicates conflicts involving real estate development, homeowners associations, and challenges from decisions made by local and regional planning and zoning bodies.

“Kaya kami nandito para magkaroon ng awareness ang lahat on HSAC’s mandate to adjudicate, among others, disputes relating to real estate development. And, kung may mag-file ng kanilang problema sa lupain o issue sa pagbili ng lupa, alam nila kung saan sila pupunta,” she said.

Fraginal of the DHSUD, on the other hand, discussed the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) initiative in accordance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s pledge to develop more homes for Filipinos nationwide.

Marcos said that 4PH is planned to construct not only dwellings, but also communities with service facilities, infrastructure, amenities, and business prospects close to the development sites.

“Ang target talaga ni President Marcos ay 0% informal settlers/families kaya sinisimulan na natin ang roll-out nito. Ang magiging role ng LGU sa program na ito is the identification of sites suitable for housing development, identification ng beneficiaries, and ‘yung processing of developmental loans for housing projects,” explained Fraginal.

The housing program aims to construct six million housing units and generate approximately 1.7 million jobs per year between 2023 and 2028.

