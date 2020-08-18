HPG eases up on use of motorcycle barriers

HPG spokesperson Jason Altarejos said this is because of the current “contradiction” between the national support units and the local government policies.

The Puerto Princesa City Highway Patrol Guard (HPG) admitted they are implementing with some leniency the Inter-Agency Task Force’s (IATF) current policy on the use of motorcycle barriers.

“As long as walang tinatawag na implementing rules and regulations (IRR), magulo,” Altarejos said.

He maintained that the HPG is still complying with orders issued by their superiors, but added they maintain leniency and are focusing on other violations.

“Kasi may pagkakataon na nakikiusap talaga ‘yong mag asawa, ‘yong mananakay. Tayo naman na bilang makatao rin at may puso ring tao imbes na hulihin natin, mas hinuhuli kasi natin ‘yong [mga] pasaway,” Altarejos told Palawan News.

He added that the city local government unit (LGU) and the provincial government have yet to pass local ordinances to support the national policy.

“That is the problem. Nagbaba na ng directive ‘yong national natin through DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government). Ang DILG, ang city LGU, and the province of Palawan ay dapat gumawa ng action with regards to this matter. Wala silang ginawang ordinance at wala silang ginawang action for that matter. Kaya hindi sila tumalima sa direktiba na ‘yon, problema na nila’ yon,” he said.

The HPG began implementing the motorcycle barrier policy during the first week of August, apprehending over 10 violators before deciding to ease up on its strict impementation.