The critical decision by the civil society organization Atin Ito to abort its Christmas Voyage to the Philippines-occupied island features in the West Philippine Sea was a judgment call made by the captain of the lead civilian ship in the convoy, TS Kapitan Oca, according to the official statement released by the group late Sunday. Atin Ito convenor Ed dela Torre, in conversations with Palawan News on Sunday night, while the voyage was making the u-turn towards its port of origin in El Nido, explained that the ship’s captain decided that pushing through with their itinerary would only put the entire convoy in harm’s way, observing the dangerous maneuvers by China’s war boats that had picked up their tail as soon as the voyage began.

The group’s statement explained: “Two Chinese navy warships, one Chinese Coast Guard, and one Chinese cargo ship shadowed TS Kapitan Felix Oca at 3:40 pm on Sunday starting at the south of Kayumanggi Bank on its way to Lawak Island to drop off supplies to fishers and front liners. A Chinese navy warship traveling in the opposite direction and another shadowing closely heightened concerns. One of the most dangerous moments occurred when a fast-moving Chinese Coast Guard ship reportedly intersected with the Philippine Coast Guard vessel, BRP Melchora Aquino.

It is clear from this narrative of events that China was in its usual self acting aggressively and belligerently towards the convoy, particularly with its provocation of BRP Melchora Aquino, the Philippines’ largest and newest Coast Guard vessel, into a confrontation. China had already shown its penchant to provoke a crisis in the high seas, by harassing Philippine vessels, be they military or civilian, with the use of laser and water cannons and its deployment of militia boats masquerading as fishing vessels to overwhelm their targets. In the latest turn of events, Chinese Coast Guard vessels later that day also attacked the Philippine resupply boats heading to Ayungin Shoal using water cannons.

The decision of TS Kapitan Oca to abort the voyage, purely intended to boost the troops’ morale in their remote outposts by bringing gifts in keeping with the Christmas tradition, could not be faulted, even as it placed the Melchora Aquino in an uncomfortable position of turning its back from a bully. The scenario was a fluid situation that could have gone completely out of control, rendering the civilian volunteers in the convoy virtual sitting ducks. Yet in this dramatic turn of events, one boat in the convoy broke away and successfully made it to Lawak Island to unload its Christmas goodies.

Beijing is deliberately pushing the envelope here, intending to solidify its hold on the West Philippine Sea despite the Philippines’ protestations at every turn, even as it continues to drag its feet on ASEAN’s initiative to establish a code of conduct (COC) amongst nations that have overlapping claims in the area. China has thrown one diplomatic roadblock after another on the COC, buying time while solidifying its hold over the entire South China Sea, primarily with its rampant reclamation of shoals and islets and converting them into military fortifications, and secondarily by constantly harassing Philippine RORE missions. The only thing right now that prevents the current tension in the West Philippine Sea from escalating into a war is the self-restraint being exercised by the Philippine Coast Guard and the country’s naval patrols in dealing with China’s baiting tactics.

For the Philippines, it has taken too long to set its foreign policy direction on the premise that Beijing’s strategic intention is to hurt the country’s interests by negating the diplomatic gain won by the country via the ICC ruling denying Beijing’s 9-dash line maritime claim. While China has committed diplomatically to working with ASEAN on accelerating the current COC talks, it has no qualms about instigating tension in the region that can only lead to a violent outcome.

How Manila should respond to the current situation at hand is for diplomatic and policy experts to figure out. But the Philippines policymakers and the country’s allies need to put their act together to counter China’s ever-increasing posture of belligerence in the West Philippines Sea.