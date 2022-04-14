A woman working as a housemaid was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Barangay Santa Monica, Puerto Princesa City, for allegedly committing cyber libel.

Eunice Jalain Gaco, 30, of Purok Centro, Barangay Bagong Sikat in the city, was identified as the accused. She was arrested for violating R.A. 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which prohibits cyber libel.

The warrant for her arrest was issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 of the 4th Judicial Region, Brooke’s Point, dated March 25, 2022. A bail of P10,000 was recommended for her temporary release, according to a report from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO).

She is presently under the custody of Police Station 1, and will be presented to the issuing court for proper disposition.