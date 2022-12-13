The province’s Public Employment Service Office (PESO) will hold a special recruitment activity today, December 13, to find needed household service workers, caregivers, and assistant caregivers in Singapore.

It will be at the Centennial Pavilion at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said.

Anyone between the ages of 23 and 42, female, a high school graduate, and with or without experience is welcome to apply.

Interested applicants should bring with them their resumes with 2×2 ID pictures, photocopies of passport, and other important documents.

