The House of Representatives is pushing for a bill aimed at establishing fishing shelters and ports in nine occupied maritime features in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and the Philippine Rise.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 2, the Congress underscored that House Bill 9011 targets islands such as Lawak, Kota, Likas, Pag-asa, Parola, Panata, Patag, Rizal Reef, and Ayungin Shoal to function as safe havens for fishers during unforeseen circumstances.

The bill’s proponent, Agri Party-list Rep. Wilbert Lee, said that these shelters and ports would also serve as storage facilities for gear, supplies, and communication devices.

The initiative is also said to align with Executive Order (EO) 57, which established the National Maritime Council (NMC) and reorganized the National Coast Watch Council (NCWC), emphasizing national sovereignty and addressing the challenges faced by Filipino fishermen.

“This measure can sustainably ensure and send a loud message that the WPS and the Philippine Rise are ours,” Lee emphasized, noting the vulnerability of territorial waters and the lives of Filipino fishers, whom he referred to as “our food security soldiers.”