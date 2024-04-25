House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez announced plans for an investigation into the widening gap between farmgate and retail prices of rice and other basic goods once the House of Representatives resumes its session on April 29.

Romualdez aims to identify loopholes contributing to profiteering and unfair pricing practices within the supply chain.

“The discrepancy between farmgate and retail prices of basic goods is alarming and warrants immediate attention,” Romualdez said.

“We cannot ignore the plight of our farmers who are struggling to make ends meet, nor can we turn a blind eye to the burden placed on consumers,” he stressed.

During a meeting with producers, retailers, and grocery stores, Romualdez and Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo discussed the issue. Representatives denied making substantial price changes.

Jayson Cainglet of Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) informed Romualdez that farmgate prices of rice, poultry, pork, and onions remained stable for the past three months, suggesting no justification for price spikes.

Last month, the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food reported that while retail pork prices soared to P420 per kilo, farmgate prices ranged only between P140 and P160 per kilo.

Romualdez assured producers and retailers of the House’s commitment to investigate price discrepancies, safeguarding the interests of both consumers and producers while deterring profiteering.

The House Committee on Agriculture, presided over by Rep. Mark Enverga of Quezon’s 1st District, is conducting the investigation to address the “disconnect” between farmgate and retail prices for essential goods. Romualdez urged stakeholders to actively participate in the investigation to formulate effective policy interventions.