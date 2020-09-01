House reps commit P1 million each for newly-opened El Nido community hospital

Reps. Romero and Alvarez made the commitment during the inauguration on August 28 of the community hospital.

EL NIDO, Palawan — 1Pacman Partylist representative and deputy house speaker Mikee Romero and 1st District Rep. Franz Chikoy Alvarez committed P1 million medical financial assistance each for the newly-operated El Nido Community Hospital (ENCH), Friday.

Reps. Romero and Alvarez made the commitment during the inauguration on August 28 of the community hospital.

Rep. Romero in his message emphasized the importance of hospitals during this time of the pandemic.

“Ito pong mga ganitong hospital gagawin nating panlaban ngayon bilang sandata natin. Nagbago na ang ihip ng hangin, hindi na baril ang ating panlaban kundi ospital at equiptment,“ he said.

“Nangangako ako na pagtutulungan namin ni Cong. Chikoy na kumpletuhin ang facilities at equipment dito sa El Nido Community Hospital. Magbibigay ako ng P1 million para sa medical assistance na puwedeng gamitin dito. Bilang deputy speaker, I can also speak on behalf of the whole Congress of the Philippines, kaya asahan n’yo ang aking suporta para sa Palawan,” Romero added.

Romero also acknowledged Governor Jose Alvarez’s vision in establishing several hospitals in Palawan, which play major roles in social and economic vitalities.

Rep. Alvarez, meanwhile, reiterated his full support to the hospitals in municipalities in his district, where 14 ambulance vehicle services have already been initially provided.

He said a sea ambulance will also be provided for El Nido to help in catering to the health needs of residents and tourists.

“We have a sea ambulance na sa susunod ipamimigay — one for El Nido para makakatulong lalo’t may ospital na tayo. Maganda rin para sa mga turista natin kapag dumating sila dito, maipagmamalaki natin na safe na safe sila dito. Mas madami pa po ang turista natin, may ospital na, may ambulansya ka pa,” Rep. Alvarez said.

He said the ambulance vehicles were provided to Palawan by the Department of Health (DOH) through its regional office, headed by Dr. Mario Baquilod.

Aside from the P1 million, Rep. Alvarez also committed to putting funds to the ENCH for medical assistance next year.

“Kino-commit ko rin pala next year maglalagay din ako ng pondo dito sa ospital para sa assistance ng mga pasyente natin, so inisyal muna tayo ng P1M para sa ating mga pasyente, ‘yan po muna inisyal nating ilalagay,” he added.

About the Author Bella Mutia