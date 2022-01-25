A measure allowing and regulating the operation of motorcycles-for-hire hurdled second reading approval in the House of Representatives.

During Tuesday’s plenary session, the chamber passed through voice voting House Bill 10571, which allows the operation of motorcycles as common carriers for the transportation of passengers and goods, including parcels and mail.

The bill mandates the registration of motorcycles-for-hire with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to ensure the roadworthiness of all motorcycles-for-hire before their registration, or renewal of registration.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) shall provide the standards and specifications of motorcycles that may be allowed to operate as public utility vehicles.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, meanwhile, shall have the authority to issue franchises of motorcycles-for-hire in metropolitan and urban areas and to determine the number of units and areas of operation in accordance with the route rationalization plan issued by the DOTr.

The LTFRB shall also prescribe the fares, surcharges, and other transportation fees that may be charged by operators, transport network companies (TNCs), or online e-commerce platform provider operators (OEPPs) for motorcycle-for-hire services.

The bill would allow the operation of motorcycles-for-hire using digital booking platforms, or at designated terminals.

To maximize their operations, motorcycles-for-hire shall not be bound by a single TNC or OEPP but shall be allowed to adopt a multi-homing approach within a particular area of operation under the given franchise. (PNA)