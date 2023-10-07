House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has stated that the House of Representatives is contemplating earmarking a minimum of P3 billion to develop Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan town, in the West Philippine Sea.

This followed Romualdez’s visit to the West Philippine Sea on Thursday, October 5, which he made in the company of several congressmen, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., Western Command commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, and other officials.

“Well, initially, just for the airport and the reclamation here, we’re looking at a budget of at least P3 billion for the airport reclamation extension, which coincides with the naval port and fishing sanctuary,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez confirmed that Pag-asa Island would indeed receive a share of the billions in confidential funds that the House intends to realign.

“Definitely, the entire Pagasa and Kalayaan Island group expects that help and support are on the way. We have the leadership of the House of Representatives where the budget emanates. Maybe we can catch up with the priority aid here in bicam,” he said.

The development efforts seek to enhance the island’s infrastructure by extending the runway to improve connectivity and facilitating the construction of a naval port and fishing port.

Romualdez is optimistic about the growth of Pag-asa Island, imagining it as a potential tourist destination comparable to the Maldives. He emphasized the natural grandeur of the island and suggested that various government agencies, including the Department of Tourism (DOT), could contribute to its development.

“So we’re looking at not only support, not only the DND budget, not only DOTR, maybe the DOT can also do it, because it’s so beautiful here, maybe it can become a tourist destination…There are other islands that we would like to develop…like in the Maldives, so maybe it could be the Philippine Maldives… So we shall invite everyone to come and visit. But we shall develop the facilities here, the airport, the seaport, and the other facilities within the Kalayaan Island group,” he said.

House Committee on Senior Vice Chairman Stella Luz Quimbo mentioned that a small committee is reviewing amendments to the national budget, including the possibility of reallocating the P4.8 billion confidential fund to support these development projects.