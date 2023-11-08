Members of the 19th Congress paid tribute to their late colleague, Palawan 3rd District Representative Edward Hagedorn, in a committee hearing on Tuesday, November 7.

Mandaluyong City Lone District Representative Neptali Gonzales II and the rest of the panel of the House Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) offered a moment of silence for Hagedorn, who was one of their vice chairmen, at the beginning of the hearing.

“Before we begin, I would like to request a moment of silence for our vice chairperson, the honorable Palawan Rep. Edward S. Hagedorn, who joined our creator last month,” Gonzales said.

“Cong. Ed is a well-known environmental crusader. He is also a very active member of this committee and is very vocal about his stance regarding the protection of the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Hagedorn passed away on October 3.