In an effort to aid in the recovery of the tourism industry, the house committee on Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines—East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) approved on February 1 a resolution extending the travel tax exemption for passengers from Palawan and Mindanao bound for destinations within the growth area.

House Resolution No. 454 seeks to extend the tax exemption policy by five years upon its expiration in May.

Committee on BIMP-EAGA vice-chair John Tracy Cagas said that plans to file a bill are already underway to make the tax exemptions permanent.

The Davao del Sur lone district representative also said that the committee is also considering to impose the same measure on BIMP-EAGA bound passengers from Luzon and Mindanao.

BIMP-EAGA, is an initiative established in 1994 to spur cooperation and development in terms of trade, investments, and tourism in remote and less developed areas in the four participating Southeast Asian countries.

This covers the entire sultanate of Brunei Darussalam; the provinces of Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku and West Papua of Indonesia; the states of Sabah and Sarawak and the federal territory of Labuan in Malaysia; and the island of Mindanao and the province of Palawan in the Philippines.

