Speaker Martin Romualdez has announced a PHP5 million reward from the House of Representatives for anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of veteran broadcaster Percival Mabasa, commonly known as Percy Lapid.

“We in the House view with concern the killing of Percy Mabasa. The perpetrators and the masterminds behind this dastardly act must be brought to justice at all costs,” Romualdez said in a statement Sunday evening.

He said the bounty will come from the personal contributions of House members who were appalled by the killing.

“Violence has no place in a civilized society like ours,” Romualdez said, noting the continued violence against the media “who are just exercising their profession.”

“The role of journalists is very critical in ensuring transparency in government. Protecting them is very important in guaranteeing freedom of speech and freedom of expression. We in government, consider them as partners in nation-building,” he said.

Lapid was gunned down by two still unidentified suspects at the gate of a subdivision on Aria Street, Barangay Talon Dos, in Las Piñas City on Oct. 3.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered authorities to investigate Lapid’s killing. (PNA)

