House committee approves bill creating medical center in Puerto Princesa City

The committee on health of the House of Representatives (HOR) has approved the bill seeking the institutionalization of the Western Philippines Medical Center (WPMC) in Puerto Princesa City.

In a post Tuesday (March 23), 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. said the committee on health of the HOR on March 17 approved House Bill 1621 that proposes the creation of the WPMC.

He said its aim is to respond to the city’s and Palawan’s growing needs for medical services.

“[Hin]di maikakaila ang matinding pangangailangan ng lalawigan na maisakatuparan ang pagtatayo ng ospital na partikular sa kidney at heart diseases, dahil sa mataas na kaso ng cardiovascular diseases at kidney malfunction sa lalawigan,” Rep. Acosta said on his post.

Previously, Rep. Acosta said they are eyeing a five-hectare land in Barangay Tagburos to be the site of the WPMC, which will be fully under the Department of Health (DOH).

In December last year, he said it had already hurdled the HOR committee on government enterprises.

“Supposedly may part dito ang province, city government, at DOH na parang semi-private. However, ang sabi sa committee on health ay masyadong mabigat, matagal. What we did is to convert it into a medical center fully-owned by DOH. Pasado na ito in principle sa committee on health,” Acosta said then.

In the proposal, the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) will be developed and integrated into the WPMC as a “medical facility that will specialize in kidney and heart diseases”.

It was jointly proposed by Acosta with 1st District Rep. Franz Josef Alvarez and 2nd District Rep. Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar.

