The House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed on the third and final reading a measure providing for a five-year validity period of the professional identification cards issued by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

During the plenary session, a total of 234 lawmakers voted to approve House Bill 9764, which seeks to extend to five years the validity of the professional ID and Certificate of Registration of every professional under the PRC.

No lawmaker voted against the bill, and none abstained from voting.

Northern Samar Rep. Paul Daza said the bill seeks to spread out the number of professionals renewing their IDs over five years instead of the current three years.

“This will ease the pressure on the appointment system since there will be less professionals renewing every year and there will be a reasonable time interval between each renewal period,” he said.

Daza said this would allow the PRC to enhance the appointment system and remedy gaps during lean periods.

Ilocos Norte Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba, another author of the bill, said extending the validity of professional licenses will further help Filipino professionals to practice their profession efficiently and effectively.

“It will likewise reduce the expenses of the renewal process and therefore, professional will have longer time to comply with other requirements needed for their continuity in service and professional development,” Barba said. (PNA)