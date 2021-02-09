Hotels ask gov’t to allow ‘regulated’ MICE, socials under GCQ

Hotels are asking the government to allow regulated meetings and some social events under general community quarantine (GCQ) to help the industry survive amid the pandemic.

The concern was raised by the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) during a recent virtual meet with the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Tourism Congress of the Philippines (TCP).

“Those present in the meeting discussed the hotel’s position to be allowed to accept MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions)+socials under GCQ (general community quarantine). This position will greatly assist hotels financially to keep afloat during these challenging times during the pandemic,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

The HSMA said the concerned hotels vowed to comply with any proposed measures to ensure a safe experience for all stakeholders.

During said meeting, the hotels also touted their respective stringent health and safety protocols; and meetings and events program designed to adapt to the current health crisis.

“[The program] provides elevated cleanliness and sanitation across entire attendee experience. Ultimately, the goal is to create a safe and comfortable environment for meeting organizers, event planners, and their attendees,” it said.

As of Dec. 2020, venues inside hotels in areas under GCQ and not being used as quarantine facilities may accept bookings for workshops, training, seminars, congresses, conferences, conventions, board meetings, colloquia, conclaves, symposia, and consumer trade shows.

Venue capacity is capped at 30 percent.

However, social events like political gatherings, cultural festivities, sporting activities, product launches, birthdays, weddings, Christmas and office parties, pageants, and gala receptions show are still prohibited. (PNA)