The Department of Tourism (DOT) reminded hotels and accommodation establishments in areas under Alert levels 1, 2, and 3 to allow guests to share rooms, even if they come from different households.

“The hotels are also allowed full room occupancy, regardless of whether the leisure guests are from the same household or not, subject to minimum public health standards,” the DOT said in a statement on Thursday.

Besides this, housekeeping, food deliveries, and other room services must be also allowed.

The tourism department reiterated that seamless accommodation should be provided for guests as the restriction eases.

“The Department urges all stakeholders to observe the guidelines for a fun and seamless travel experience, especially with the anticipated influx of guests who wish to enjoy the summer season in the Philippines,” it added.

In a Teleradyo interview, DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said almost 100,000 tourists have visited the country since the borders’ reopening, and the number is expected to mount in April.

Currently, the National Capital Region and more than 40 areas are under the lowest alert level, where case transmission is considered low and dropping, with low bed utilization and intensive care unit utilization rates. (PNA)