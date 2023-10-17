The Quezon town police station has launched a hot pursuit operation against three unidentified individuals involved in a stabbing incident at 2:00 in the morning on Tuesday, October 17, at the public terminal in Brgy. Alfonso XIII, Quezon, Palawan.

Initial investigation revealed that 53-year-old Valeriano Bucasas and 34-year-old Richard Vizon were having a drinking session at the public terminal when the former left to purchase cigarettes.

On his way, a Honda XRM 125 motorcycle carrying three unidentified individuals blocked Bucasas.

An argument ensued between Bucasas and one of the pillion riders, who had dismounted from the motorcycle. The situation escalated, resulting in the suspect launching an attack and stabbing the victim multiple times.

Despite his injuries, Valeriano managed to defend himself.

Witnessing the altercation, the second victim rushed to aid his companion. However, he too fell victim to the assailant’s knife, sustaining multiple stab wounds. Following the attacks, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) has launched a comprehensive investigation and a hot pursuit operation to apprehend the unidentified suspects.