Explore the great outdoors and say Hooray for Summer fun with amazing play-mates from Toy Kingdom. Here are Toy Kingdom’s 10 Top Toys that will make this summer exciting and memorable.

Topping the list are new toys from Batman and Barbie that have brought happiness to kids for many generations. This summer, the incredibly detailed McFarlane DC Comics Multiverse Batman Figure and Barbie’s Color Reveal Mermaid sets will be delightful additions to their collection.

Toys that allow kids to discover outdoor fun come next. With eased restrictions, this is the best time for kids to enjoy and explore the great outdoors. They make a splash in your own backyard with cool inflatable pools, floaters and bubble blasters. Create your own exciting water adventure with a Giant rectangular pool or Waterslide with Gator sprinkler pool.

Or they can have a blast biking around the neighborhood or in the park. There are Disney-inspired bikes, foldable e-Scooters, and protection sets for active kids on the go; as well as motorized Motor Trucks and Go Karts by Rux and Segway. These will make your kids love cycling and electronic mobility as they explore the outdoors.

Rounding up the list are portable playsets from Frozen and Barbie, and Play-Doh sets where kids can explore their creative side.

Check out the Toy Kingdom’s Hooray for Play Collection in-store or on their website at www.toykingdom.com.ph and order now thru their Call to Deliver services at 0917-557-8797 and have a personal shopper assist you. Follow ToyKingdomPH in Facebook and Instagram.