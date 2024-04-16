A porter at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) made an exemplary gesture by turning over $10,000 (approximately ₱570,000) he found at the Terminal 1 arrival extension in Parañaque City over the weekend.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in a statement on Tuesday that porter Victor Perez turned over the money to the lost and found section.

The MIAA Media Affairs said Perez found the bundled 100 pieces of $100 bills on the pavement while he was retrieving pushcarts.

Later in the afternoon, a Korean national claimed the money, which he said fell from his pocket as he was going down the ramp.

The MIAA said a security camera footage confirmed the Korean national as the owner.

The following day, it was the turn of a Terminal 3 security guard to surrender a lost item.

The bag found at Terminal 3’s Bay 7 contained a gold necklace, laptop, and smartphone, which the owner already claimed on Tuesday.

Both workers will be commended during the MIAA’s flag ceremony in May. (PNA)