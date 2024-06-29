The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Palawan released a statement on June 29 prohibiting the consumption or sale of shellfish from Honda Bay in Puerto Princesa City due to the presence of paralytic shellfish poison, also known as “red tide toxin”.

Paralytic shellfish poison was confirmed in some shellfish samples collected by BFAR and the local government unit. They confirmed that poison levels were at 83.02 µgSTX-eq per 100 grams of shellfish.

BFAR noted that the sale and consumption of shellfish should cease until toxicity levels return to the regular limit of 60 µgSTX-eq/100g of shellfish.

Importantly, BFAR emphasized that fish harvested from the area remain safe to eat, provided they are freshly caught, thoroughly washed, and have their internal organs removed before cooking.

Paralytic shellfish poison originates from algal blooms that cause a proliferation of plankton. These algal blooms sometimes turn water red due to the color of the dinoflagellates, hence the term “red tide”.