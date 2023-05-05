Residents of Tañedo Subdivision at Purok Pag-asa, Barangay Irawan, have decried what they claimed was an ongoing “illegal” demolition of homes in the property.

The demolition, according to the homeowners, are being done by a party who was supposed to have bought the property from its original owner. The association’s secretary, Concepcion Palay, told Palawan News that a certain Rajeni Dy is claiming to have already bought the subdivision for P149 million.

The current homeowners’ association occupying the property has 215 members. Palay explained that the subdivision was originally intended to be a city housing project but its owner, a certain Ricardo Tañedo, decided not to pursue the project in 2018 because of financial difficulties.

“Twice namin inapply sa social housing, puro bagsak kami dahil sa problema sa lupa. Ayaw na rin asikasuhin ni Mr. Tañedo yong pagpa-file noon (We applied for social housing twice, but we were rejected both times due to land issues. Mr. Tañedo also stopped handling our application),” she said.

Residents attempt to rebuild their homes following demolition.

The property was privatized and was turned into a subdivision in 2022, with the original owner giving a special power of attorney (SPA) to sell to a certain Albrando Abellana. The latter also facilitates the transaction between Tañedo and the homeowners homeowners.

Palay explained that Abellana was supposed to pay Tañedo an amount of P35 million until October 30, 2022, to complete the acquisition of the property. Meantime, the homeowners had executed a separate contract with Abellana, which required them to pay a monthly fee of P2,200 per square meter.

The area is divided into two phases, where Phase 1 has 215 members and Phase 2 has 128 members.

“Ang problema, nanggulo na si Mr. Dy, paano pa mababayaran si Tañedo?” May kulang pa sa kanya na sa P18 million, nakapagbigay na kami ng almost P15 million (The problem is, Mr. Dy caused trouble, how will Tañedo be paid? He still lacks P18 million, and we have already given almost P15 million),” she said.

Homeowners are also wondering about the payment that they have given to Tañedo.

From P2,200 per square meter, Dy allegedly wants to increase the rate to P6,800 per square meter, according to the homeowners.

“Nandito na kami naka-invest na kami, pumayag na kami sa P2,200 per square meter. Ang nangyari gusto niyang taasan ng P6,800 per square meter ang lote, so hindi na kami pumayag. Naka-stick na kami sa kontrata, bakit mo itataas? (We are already invested here and we agreed to the price of P2,200 per square meter. But then he wanted to raise the lot price to P6,800 per square meter, so we refused. We have a contract in place, why would he increase it?),” she said.

Palay said the demolition is ongoing and claims the supposed new owner has no court order to do so. She said some properties without occupants were demolished by Dy’s team.

“Ang gusto namin ay mapahinto ang pagdi-demolish dahil wala naman siyang court order. Alam naman natin lahat na bawal tayo magsira ng properties na wala tayong kaukulang dokumento. Pinapakita niya na revoked na yong SPA, but how about the contract? (What we want is to stop the demolition because there is no court order. We all know that it is illegal to demolish properties without proper documents. He is showing us that the SPA has been revoked, but what about the contract?),” she said.

Jesus Quintas, president of the homeowners’ association, said that they have already put signages on their homes to warn against trespassers.

“Gusto ko lang naman ng lupa na matirahan para sa mga anak ko, para magkaroon sila ng masilungan (I just want a piece of land for my children to live on, so they can have a shelter),” he said.

Palawan News tried to reach Dy to get his side, but he has not yet responded to the communication made since Wednesday.

