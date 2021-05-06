Home-Works for Mom from SM

With most members of the family spending more time at home, keeping it clean and bright is a challenge for Mom. This Mother’s Day, surprise her with exciting innovations from SM Home that will make her home-works a breeze and give her more time for herself.

Clean with style with Eufy HomeVac S11 Go, a cordless and lightweight stick-vacuum cleaner that allows you to maneuver into the corners and around furniture.

Save time from washing the dishes and keep your dinnerware germ-free with Hanabishi Dishwasher with UV Sterilizer.

Eufy HomeVac H11 is a mini vacuum that offers practical solutions in your home’s cleaning needs.

Let this Eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid takes charge of mopping and sweeping in half the time as Mom relaxes.

There are smart cleaners like robotic vacuums that will work on dusty floors, stained fabrics, stinky corners and kitchen clutter in half the time we spent in our usual cleaning routine. Power scrubbers will leave the floor spotless; while UV sterilizers sanitize and disinfect bed linens and dinnerware to protect your family from unwanted viruses.

This Crossett Air Purifier is equipped with HEPA filter that ensures cleaner air for your home.

Kokubo Bottle Sponges for long bottle and glasses. 7. Dust off the mites from your bed with this Dowell UV Mites Cleaner. 8. Sanitize and disinfect your home with this Landlite UV- C Sterilizer Portable Lamp and Pocket Stick. #

Dust off the mites from your bed with this Dowell UV Mites Cleaner.

Sanitize and disinfect your home with this Landlite UV- C Sterilizer Portable Lamp and Pocket Stick.

