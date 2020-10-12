Oct 12, 2020

Home school advice from SM

Oct 12, 2020 Press Release

SM Stationery has a wide selection of school stuff that will help your kids master distance learning. These include traditional school supplies like writing pads and other paper products to the whiteboard and clear files for worksheets; from pens and pencils to markers and highlighters. And as kids navigate their online classes, the Gadgets Hub will keep them updated with Laptops, flash drives, Bluetooth headsets, and inkjet printers.
How to make the most out of making your home a classroom? Here are some tips for parents from the SM Stationery and Gadgets Hub:

Homeschooling sparks creative learning and fun parenting that must go hand in hand.

As the school year begins with online and blended learning innovations, homeschooling takes on a different meaning for today’s kids. And they will be needing all the tools to stay smart, creative, and productive from SM Stationery and Gadgets Hub, your one-stop-shop for your homeschool needs.

1. Set a schedule for your study time with your kid. Let your child set the time for each subject that you want to work on, hour by hour, day by day, week per week.

2. Choose a quiet and well-lit area where your kids can focus on their lessons.

 

Designate a well-lit area which is conducive to learning that helps your child focus.

 

3. Stock up on homeschool supplies. Have enough pencils, erasers, activity books, notebooks, pad paper, and other school supplies you need. Prepare the gadgets they needed and sanitize it before starting the class.

 

SM Stationery has the wide variety of homeschool supplies for your needs. Call #143SM to Order.

4. Encourage your child to read and write freely. Make them read their favorite books whenever they are bored or have them keep a daily journal which helps them to deal their fears and anxieties.

 

Use this Brother inkjet multi-function printer for all your printing needs.

5.  Allot time to encourage your child’s creativity through drawing, craft-making or other extracurricular activities such as cooking or gardening that will nurture their skills.

 

Keep your kids busy and stay smart with the right homeschool supplies in this All-in-One School backpack.

6. Keep your child in touch with their friends virtually from a regular basis. This may be done after they completed their school worksheet.

 

Master online classes with the Lenovo Ideapad3 series.

7. A homeschool environment will be new for you and your child. It’s going to be challenging, so it’s okay to ask help from your child’s teacher, tutors, or fellow parents who are into homeschooling.

 

Easy to Plug and Play Edifier K800 Headset with adjustable head bands and foam ear cups for comfort fit

SM Stationery and Gadgets Hub is now online on www.smstationery.com.ph and with the SM Store’s #143SM Call to Deliver services.  You can now have your homeschool must-haves delivered right to your doorstep. Follow SM Stationery PH on Instagram and Facebook and join their Viber community for more details and info.

 

Go wireless with this Nano Wireless keyboard and mouse combo.

