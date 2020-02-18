Home quarantine period ends for Sofronio Española overseas worker

The overseas Filipina worker (OFW) flew back home to Palawan from Shanghai, China on February 4. She was placed under home quarantine as a person under monitoring (PUM) for 14 days in relation to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the fast-spreading disease whose epicenter is Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA, Palawan — No flu-like symptoms were recorded by health officials in this town from the overseas worker they have placed under home quarantine after coming home from Shanghai, China on February 4.

The overseas Filipina worker (OFW) flew back home to Palawan from Shanghai, China on February 4. She was placed under home quarantine as a person under monitoring (PUM) for 14 days in relation to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the fast-spreading disease whose epicenter is Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.

Sofronio Española municipal health officer Dr. Rhodora Tingson said to Palawan News that based on their monitoring, no flu-like symptoms have been detected from the PUM.

“Today matatapos ang monitoring sa kanya. So far, hanggang kahapon ay okay naman siya,” Tingson said.

Tingson added they will lift the order that placed her under home quarantine so she can live her normal life in their town.

