The Holy Week festivities in MIMAROPA were generally peaceful with only 87 crime incidents recorded from April 2 to 9, which is a 10.31 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, according to the Police Regional Office (PRO).

The Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division (RIDMD) reported that the improvement in the average crime rate is largely attributed to the pro-active policing efforts in maintaining peace and order, complemented by the regionwide coordinated police operations through the implementation of the “Oplan Ligtas Sumvac 2023.”

The region’s top cop, P/Brig. Gen. Joel Bargamento Doria, commended the men and women of PRO MIMAROPA for their accomplishment. He attributed the decline in crime incidents to the efforts of the police in ensuring peace and order during the holidays.

“We humbly seek for the continuous cooperation and support of the public in our efforts towards ensuring their over-all safety and security,” Doria said.

Doria also mentioned that the PNP will intensify its efforts in ensuring the stability of peace and order in their respective areas, especially during the summer vacation this year. Security measures and optimum deployment will focus on securing vital installations, tourist destinations, bus terminals, seaports, and airports.

To provide maximum visibility and efficient response, more than 150 police assistance desks manned by over 1,500 PNP personnel were established in various parts of the region, particularly in roads and tourist destinations.

He reminded the public to adhere to traffic laws and speed restrictions to avoid vehicular accidents, especially during the holiday season. He also warned against drinking alcoholic beverages while swimming to prevent drowning incidents.

About Post Author