The entire Holy Week celebration went generally peaceful without any untoward or related incident, the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said.

PPPO spokesperson P/Maj. Ric Ramos said OIC provincial director P/Col. Jeffrey Fernandez conducted routine inspections in different police stations to ensure that their personnel are religiously following standards in police operations, particularly in checkpoints.

“We can say that our Oplan SumVac 2023 (summer vacation) is successful with the continuous conduct of police visibility operations of our command staff,” Ramos said in a voice message sent to media.

He also said as part of their police presence operations, they conducted Bisikleta Iglecia to ensure the safety and security of places where people gather during the Holy Week.

“Nagsagawa rin tayo ng Bisikleta Iglecia upang masiguro na maayos at mayroong police presence sa mga areas na maraming tao, lalo na sa mga simbahan at yung ating mga kababayan na namamanata,” he said.

He also said assistance desks were also installed in different tourist destinations in the province and manned by tourist police personnel to cater to the needs of tourists.

But while the Holy Week was generally peaceful, Ramos also stated that they conducted a total of 11 arrests in their performance of their regular duties and they also recorded three vehicular accidents last April 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8.

