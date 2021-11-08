The 30-foot Christmas tree at SM City Puerto Princesa was lit on Saturday, ushering in the excitement of the holiday season.

Mall manager Maidja Saliente, together with employees and staff, led the tree lighting on November 6 at the ground of SM City Puerto Princesa while adhering to minimum health protocols.

They were joined by city vice mayor Nancy Socrates, city councilors Matt Mendoza and Victor Oliveros, as well as other officials of the mall.

“But we know, 2021 was difficult for many. And so, on September 17, we launched our 100 Days of Caring. Part of caring is [this coming] holiday’s pledges to help [the] most vulnerable community. To date, SM has donated to various charities around the country,” she said.

- Advertisement -

“The way we celebrate this festive season may change through the times, but many beautiful things remained. Sharing our time, food, and gifts. The love of our friends and family through the hard time and adversity. These are the real blessings of Christmas,“ Saliente added.

To add to the festive atmosphere, the mall also has another Christmas tree featured inside.

On September 17, the mall began the 100 Days of Caring to assist the neediest members of the community. It also provided assistance to displaced tourist employees by donating hundreds of grocery packs, she said.

Saliente added that the annual “Bears of Joy” will continue to bring smiles to children starting on November 12.

Mallgoers may already purchase a pair of toy bears for just P200. One goes to the customer, while the other goes to the charity.

Customers who want to stay at home over the holidays may take advantage of online shopping bargains and discounts, according to Saliente.

Saliente added that mall employees and SM affiliates are 100 percent vaccinated in the goal to ensure the safety of the customers and their families.