The classic hues of red, green, and gold come to mind when we think of Christmas. However, with most of us spending more time at home, it’s a good idea to be more creative when choosing seasonal colors to give Christmas festivities a more modern feel.
SM Home’s four major color motifs for bringing the holidays into our homes are frosty white, classic red, blush luxe, and dusk.
SM Home offers with us some original ways—and colors—to celebrate everything that is inspired, ingenious, and innovative, with possibly the largest selection of decorations in town and more than 500 ornaments to pick from.
- Frosty White. A white palette makes your fir or frosted-berry tree merry and magical. Deck your tree with sparkly silver and white ornaments, blended with luxurious ribbons to create a cozy, snowy and wintry wonderland. Also, add some dazzle it with some glittered snowmen and penguin plushies.
- Classic Red. Create a cozy and casual holiday living room with classic reds that never go out of style. Add shades of white, and don’t forget a bit of sparkle for added flair. Nutcracker toy soldiers, potted berry trees, wreaths and Christmas trees, snow globes, and miniature vintage villages will help showcase a traditional holiday scene at home.
- Blush Luxe. Metallic hues make an elegant and polished holiday look. This year, add a rosy palette update of white and blush pink into your Christmas design. Glam up your tabletop with Nordic Gonk plushies or Pink Angel dolls for your little girl’s dreamy Christmas.
- Dusk. Bring in the cozy cabin and rustic vibe with a twist by decking out your tree with copper, blues, and other jewel tones ornaments. Add some neutral-toned reindeers and burlap Christmas trees for more green and neutral vibes.
