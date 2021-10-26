The classic hues of red, green, and gold come to mind when we think of Christmas. However, with most of us spending more time at home, it’s a good idea to be more creative when choosing seasonal colors to give Christmas festivities a more modern feel.

SM Home’s four major color motifs for bringing the holidays into our homes are frosty white, classic red, blush luxe, and dusk.

SM Home offers with us some original ways—and colors—to celebrate everything that is inspired, ingenious, and innovative, with possibly the largest selection of decorations in town and more than 500 ornaments to pick from.

Wintry garlands and frosted Polar bears are snowy additions to your steps.

Glittered Penguin Plushies for a dazzling white Christmas.

Add the crispness and evergreen scent to your home with faux flocked wreaths.

Create a Holly, Jolly Christmas dining table with cheery red and crimson berries.

Whimsical and festive Nutcracker tabletop.

Showcase nostalgic scenes of Christmases past with Christmas Villages.

Cheery snowman tabletops.

Light up this Santa Lantern and add a festive glow in your home.

Merry Berry Red Wreath and Glittered Leaf Spray fillers.

Glam in Pink and Gold hues with these Pink Angel doll and Santa doll tabletops.

Modern Blush Luxe in a Gold and Pretty Pink palette.

Spruce up your tree with these abstract gold baubles to elaborate pink ornaments like these Nordic Gonk dolls.

Spread holiday cheer with these Pretty in Pink stockings.

Neutral-toned reindeer and burlap Christmas trees are perfect for a cozy country home.

Ornaments in jewel tones, pine cones and spray maple leaves for a rustic look.

Copper and gold with pine cone centerpiece.

Christmas centerpiece in traditional red and green ornaments.

Decorate your hallway by adding a classic red and green wreath with berries.



Welcome Christmas with this stately tree from SM Home. Styles may vary per store.

Have a Sparkling Frosty Christmas with SM Home.

Frosty White . A white palette makes your fir or frosted-berry tree merry and magical. Deck your tree with sparkly silver and white ornaments, blended with luxurious ribbons to create a cozy, snowy and wintry wonderland. Also, add some dazzle it with some glittered snowmen and penguin plushies.

Classic Red . Create a cozy and casual holiday living room with classic reds that never go out of style. Add shades of white, and don't forget a bit of sparkle for added flair. Nutcracker toy soldiers, potted berry trees, wreaths and Christmas trees, snow globes, and miniature vintage villages will help showcase a traditional holiday scene at home.

Blush Luxe . Metallic hues make an elegant and polished holiday look. This year, add a rosy palette update of white and blush pink into your Christmas design. Glam up your tabletop with Nordic Gonk plushies or Pink Angel dolls for your little girl's dreamy Christmas.

Dusk. Bring in the cozy cabin and rustic vibe with a twist by decking out your tree with copper, blues, and other jewel tones ornaments. Add some neutral-toned reindeers and burlap Christmas trees for more green and neutral vibes.

