Hog raisers open meat shop at Kadiwa Center

One of the swine producers in Palawan shows the meat supply to be sold at Kadiwa Center to provide affordable and quality meat for Palaweños. Photo from DA RFO MIMAROPA Facebook page

A local group of swine producers in Palawan has opened a pork meat shop at Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Kadiwa Center to offer fresh, affordable and properly weighted meat.

Ariel Colongon, Palawan Swine Producers Association (PSPA) consultant and Senior Science Specialist of government-run Dairy Farm stated that the initiative is aimed at helping stabilize the price of meat products in the local market.

Members of the Palawan Swine Producers Associations and the DA Palawan Research and Extension Station discuss the goal of the project during the soft launch ceremony. Photo from DA RFO MIMAROPA Facebook page

“Ang PSPA ay nag-consolidate ng kanilang resources for the consuming public na maibaba ang ating pork meat sa merkado. Ibig sabihin hindi talagang ibababa kung hindi, we make sure na dapat, balanse ang kitain between the raisers, ang farmers and traders, middleman pati ng vendors,” he said.

With this project, the association believes that producers are bringing the products closer to the consumer at the cheaper price.

The pork meat shop was soft-launched on July 21 and will have the grand opening on July 27 at Kadiwa Center, DA Palawan Research and Extension Station (PRES) in barangay Sta. Monica.

Palawan Swine Producers Association’s pork meat shop is located at DA PRES Kadiwa Center in barangay Sta. Monica. Photo from DA RFO MIMAROPA Facebook page

Colongon said the association also needs to enhance the production level of the local producers through raising quality breeds of hogs.

“Of course may technicalities na dapat ma-develop ang association para ma-enhance ang production level. Kailangan natin ng bagong breed ng baboy na mabilis lumaki, kaunti lang ang gastos. Magsisimula iyon lahat sa farm, kung ano ang pino-produce ng farm, iyon ang dapat suportahan,” he said.

The local Kadiwa Center is supervised by the DA Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) of MIMAROPA.

The project of the PSPA is also in partnership with the Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative (SIDC) which helps ensure affordable feeds supply.

“Lahat (ng meat supply) ay galing sa members natin pero may proseso tayo para masunod natin yong standard ng asosasyon which is, we are going to provide quality and affordable on every dining table of Palaweño. From the farm level ay doon nagsisimula ang aming quality enhancement,” he said.

