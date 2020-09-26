Hog growing in rural villages pushed

City veterinarian Dr. Indira Santiago said that based on the data provided by city planning, 71 percent of meat source comes from the barangays of the city and the remaining 29 percent is sourced out from different towns of the province.

The City Veterinary Office (CVO) urged rural barangays anew to engage in hog growing in order to address the local meat demand.

City veterinarian Dr. Indira Santiago said that based on the data provided by city planning, 71 percent of meat source comes from the barangays of the city and the remaining 29 percent is sourced out from different towns of the province.

“Halimbawa 200 na lang sa isang araw ‘yong kinokonsumo natin, 200 heads, palagay na lang natin sampung tonelada sa isang araw. Base sa data ng city planning, 71 percent niyan ay nasu-supply’n dito sa city pero sa 29 percent ay galing pa rin sa mga munisipyo ng probinsya,” she said.

“Kaya ini-encourage itong livelihood program sa pag-disperse natin ng mga baboy para maging inahin para ‘yong production natin ay dito na iso-source mismo. Ang problema lang natin ay ang urban barangays natin ay hindi makapag-alaga ng baboy dahil sa zoning requirements kaya ini-encourage natin ang mga rural kaya nag-disperse tayo ng mga baboy,” she said.

Santiago said that even there are no tourist arrivals in the city, the production of slaugther house remains 200 heads of pigs per day.

The city also remains free from African Swine Fever (ASF) virus as it restricts the entry of pigs, pork meat, and pork-based products in Puerto Princesa. The city vet continuously expressed its hope that there will be no case of the ASF virus that will be recorded in Puerto Princesa.

She said that only processed products such as longganisa coming from Pampanga has an observed low supply in the city and affected by the restriction of pork meat entry.

“Makita mo na tuloy-tuloy pa rin, nagpo-produce, hindi naman kumonti ang requirement natin dito sa Puerto, pangalawa ang number of katay ay same number pa rin. Isa siguro sa mga factor na medyo bumaba ay ‘yong mga processed food pero pagdating sa fresh naman, hindi naman masyado nag-i-import ‘yong Puerto sa ibang lugar, dumidipende lang sa mga karatig-munisipyo sa Palawan,” she said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts