Authentic Hong Kong-style cuisine is now available and affordable to locals, as Causeway Bay Restaurant Palawan finally opens to the public.

The restaurant opened in December 2022, inspired by Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, where its founders are from.

According to one of the owners, Johnny Tan, they observed a desire for HK-style cuisines in the city, but only a few places provide it to locals.

The name of this new restaurant was inspired by Causeway Bay, a large retail, recreational, and cultural center in Hong Kong. Tan explained that their HK-style meals are distinguishable by the fact that they are predominantly steamed and that all of their sauces and pastes are sourced from China.

He described that the key characteristics of Hong Kong cuisines are their vibrant colors, fragrant spices, and richness.

“It is more special than others kasi we care about the food’s taste. It’s more healthy, steamed para hindi lang fry nang fry,” he said.

Tan highlighted that the founders visited Hong Kong-style restaurants in Metro Manila and were surprised by the prices; as a result, they set out to create a restaurant where locals could dine at a fair price.

The buffet will still feature Filipino dishes, such as all-time Filipino favorite sisig, for residents to indulge in familiar flavors.

Each and every dumpling and dim sum dish is homemade to ensure authentic taste.

Adults may enjoy an unlimited regular buffet for as low as P299, while children aged six to eleven pay only P199, and children under five eat for free. The standard buffet includes over 12 dishes.

Freshly-cooked meals daily

“Araw-araw ay bago ang set kasi gusto ko na kung may leftover, may maiiwan, ay maibigay sa kung sino ang nangangailangan. Hindi kami nagluluto ng marami and we don’t reheat kasi papangit ang quality at ang lasa,” he said.

Causeway Bay ensures that it does not reheat leftovers to include in the buffet set the next day since it stresses food quality and customer wellness. Instead, it is seeking for individuals in need to get leftovers from everyday activities in order to reduce food waste.

If a client wishes to try unlimited Samgyup HK-style in addition to the buffet, the cost is P399 for adults and P199 for youngsters aged six to eleven. Children under the age of five are free of charge.

In Samgyup HK-style, customers no longer have to prepare their food and wait until it is cooked before they enjoy dining. The beef, pork, chicken, seafood, and vegetables will be served cooked to avoid the hassle of grilling, she said.

“Dapat you have time talking to your friends, minsan kasi you need to grill and the smell is no good sa clothes. I just want you to lessen the time in doing that (grilling) and enjoy the dinner,” he said.

Another set consists of unli buffet, unli samgyup, and unli steamed seafood HK-style is also offered to diners for P699. It also has unlimited soft drinks to pair with crabs, shrimp, Lapu-Lapu, and squid. The rate for children ages six to 11 years old is P399, while those ages five and below are free of charge.

There is an ala carte set for those who just like to enjoy a single serving at the P250 rate. All meals are offered with a 20 percent discount for senior citizens and those with disabilities.

A place for family

Hong Kong shares the same culture as the Philippines in being family-oriented, Tan said. The interior of Causeway Bay is designed with a long table to accommodate gatherings. The warm light is also intended to make them feel like eating at their own house.

“We care for the families. It can be seen in the area, it seems like a gathering. Kasi sa mga Hong Kong Chinese, the main core is family. Dapat sa isang linggo ay may family gathering. We keep the light to bring a homey feeling. It seems like you are eating lang sa bahay niyo,” he said.

It is also open to those who would like to rent the place for two to four hours.

Aside from dining inside the restaurant, customers can also enjoy their food wherever they are through HappyApp delivery.

Causeway Bay Restaurant-Palawan is located outside the AA Hotel, along San Miguel Highway. For reservations and inquiries, contact 0992-549-0003 or leave a message on their official Facebook page, Causeway Bay Restaurant-Palawan.

