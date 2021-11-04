The municipal government of Bataraza believes that the historical marker of the Magellan-Elcano expedition, which will be unveiled in Barangay Buliluyan on November 9, will serve as an additional tourist attraction and help residents appreciate local history.

Municipal tourism officer Jun Dawili said they would finally unveil the last of four historical markers in the province, after a series of postponements due to COVID-19 cases and severe rains in October.

“It is our pleasure and happiness that Buliluyan or Bataraza ay naging bahagi ng route of Magellan [and Elcano expedition]. We’re happy — noong dumating ang letter sa LGU ay agad naming tinanggap ni [mayor Abraham Ibba] at nagpasa rin agad ang Sangguniang Bayan ng isang resolution para sa Magellan marker,” Dawili said in a text message Wednesday.

The marker was constructed within the school near beach area which will be strategic spot for the learners to appreciate the local history. (Photo from Jun Dawili, Municipal Tourism Office)

“Sa bahaging ito siguro, nandoon ang surprise sa amin na bagong part ng historical na paglalakbay. Liban dito ay isang karagdagang tourist attraction sa aming lugar at naging bahagi ng isang makasaysayang event,” he added.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has presented three of four quincentennial historical markers in Palawan, with the aim of raising public awareness of the province’s significance during the Magellan-Elcano expedition.

The markers are based on verified landing sites identified in a research done by Prof. Michael Angelo Doblado for the Philippine National Historical Commission (PHNC) in 2019. It established that Magellan’s journey continued after his death in Mactan and made multiple landfalls in Palawan.

The first marker unveiled was in Aborlan, followed by Balabac, and Brooke’s Point.

Based on the study conducted by Doblado, due to an insufficient supply of materials needed for the repair of one of their boat, they transferred to the southernmost tip of Palawan which is Barangay Buliluyan in Bataraza.

It served as the fourth landing location, where they spent the remaining days before going to Mindanao and down to the Moluccas, Indonesia to look for spices.

According to Dawili, the marker in Buliluyan is unique since it is located near the seashore at the Buliluyan Elementary School. The location was recommended when the National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) came up with the concept, and he believes it is an excellent place for students to learn about local history.

“Sa apat, kami, sa amin naiiba kasi sa school siya naitayo. So, pagdating sa proteksyon at sa pagma-maintain ng marker ay nandoon na kasi ang gabay ng mga guro, safe na siya at maibabahagi na sa mga mag-aaral ang story ng marker,” he said.

The four quincentennial historical markers in Palawan are among the 34 that the historical commission will place throughout the Philippines in celebration of the 500th year of the first circumnavigation of the world.

In a previous interview, Doblado stated that his study, on which the markers were based, will help to make the Araling Panlipunan subject more accessible to a younger audience by developing learning materials or modules that will improve its teaching in elementary school and secondary school history.