Balabac authorities arrested on Friday, September 29, a high value target in its anti-illegal drugs campaign.

The Balabac Municipal Police Station (MPS) identified the suspect as a certain Rapesa Maing Parian, 40, who is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Palawan court.

The operation was a collaboration between the Balabac PNP, personnel from Regional Intelligence Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Palawan Provincial Police Office, 1st Palawan Mobile Force Company, and Naval Intelligence Security Group.

During the arrest, a search of the suspect led to the discovery of various items, including a coin purse, blue scissors, heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, small transparent plastic sachets, a plastic covered by black electrical tape, and a black eco bag.

The confiscated drug evidence items, with an estimated total weight of approximately 5 grams, have an estimated market value of P150,000.