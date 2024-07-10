One of the two men caught in an entrapment operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Palawan admitted that the high-grade marijuana or kush confiscated last night, July 9, in Barangay Tiniguiban belonged to him.

The arrested suspects are Kiko, 30, and Khyll, 24, both residents of Kaakbayan in the same barangay. They initially sold marijuana to an undercover agent of PDEA Palawan for ₱1,500 around eight o’clock in the evening, prompting the anti-drug agency to conduct the operation.

According to a PDEA agent, both individuals are on their consolidated list and are also listed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) due to their involvement in illegal drug transactions.

In an interview with Palawan News, Kiko said that he has been selling marijuana for over two years, with his supply sent from Manila through courier services.

“Mga dalawang taon po. Sa tropa sa Manila. Depende, sa courier. Minsan naka cling wrap tapos [di]rekta box na, tapos pinapadal na dito. Sa isang buwan, minsan po isa. Minsan sa tatlong buwan isa, depende kung gaano kabilis maubos,” Kiko said when asked how long he has been selling high-grade marijuana and how often he receives supply.

Aside from what was sold to the PDEA undercover agent, Kiko was found with five additional transparent plastic cling wraps containing approximately 20 grams of dried leaves and fruiting tops valued at ₱2,000; three self-sealing plastic bags with around 30 grams of dried leaves and fruiting tops valued at ₱24,000; one plastic bag containing 150 grams of dried leaves and fruiting tops with a street value of ₱15,000; a plastic jar still containing contents valued at ₱1,000; a cellphone used in transactions; and an improvised metal pipe.

The two suspects will be charged with violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.