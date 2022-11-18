BOAC, Marinduque — Hibla Lokal Filipina 3 kicked off on November 15th in the Marinduque National High School (MNHS) Library and MSC School of Advanced Education (SAED) audio-visual room with at least 25 participants.

Dr. Randy T. Nobleza, Book Nook Marinduque Area Coordinator, MNHS MAPEH Head Teacher Fe Padolina, and MNHS Librarian Dana Pamela Hernandez opened the first session.

The second session of Hibla Lokal Filipina 3 continued the next day at MNHS Library. The program began with an introductory segment in which students watched a short film titled “Aklat para sa Lahat,” which corresponded to the concept that would govern the second session. Following that, Nobleza made additional remarks about the first anniversary of Book Nook in Marinduque.

Then there was a prayer led by one of the MNHS Special Program in the Arts students. Students warmed up by dancing to the DepEd song “Galaw Pilipinas”, before the first session’s brainstorming to determine the knowledge gained by the participants.

Each student was given 15 minutes to prepare their props and artwork to be presented in the story telling. For a short break, Romilyn Brual let the 3 groups present the story of “Si Pipoy at ang Maliit na Apoy” by Romel Pamaos with their own strategies and techniques.

The first group used a finger puppet to present their work; the second used a stick puppet; and the final group combined a short act with their story path, which eventually caught the attention of the other participants.

Subsequently, Brual let the student decide who would be the representative of their school at the upcoming event on November 25 at the Book Nook site. Group 2 was chosen to present another set of stories that will be given and prepared by the remaining groups.

Right after that, she shared some important tips on how to construct a well-written story. She included some unknown stories that enormously give various lessons to the students.

The session ended before lunch in which Brual assigned the students on their task for the upcoming workshop to be conducted by the 1st anniversary of Book Nook Marinduque.

The said workshop was attended by 25 participants from Marinduque National High School. The Hibla Local Filipina 3 was continued in MSC with BCAEd and Integrated School students.

The same module was shared by the Hibla Local Facilitator with a different picture book available at the BN Marinduque, “Ang Pinakamagarang Sapatos” by Danilo Calalang.

The next session would be carried over next week by November 22 to 24 on Theater Arts for the last leg of Hibla Local Filipina 3 in celebration of Book and Reading, Children’s, Libraries and Information Services Month. The other sessions undertaken in Mogpog and Gasan already began last November 4, 7 and 11 for Drawing and Dance; November 14, 18 and 21 about Music.

