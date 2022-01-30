Regional MIMAROPA police director Brigadier General Sidney Hernia vowed on Saturday to enforce the “one-strike policy” on any unit commanders, from provincial directors to chiefs of police (COP), whose subordinates are found to be participating in illicit activities.

Hernia made this pronouncement after several personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) were arrested due to alleged involvement in robbing Chinese employees of an offshore gaming company operating in the country in Angeles, Pampanga on January 26, 2022, according to a statement released by the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA on Saturday.

He stated that he would never allow MIMAROPA police personnel to be involved in illegal drugs or other criminal activities and that if unit commanders do not comply, they will be subjected to the one-strike penalty. They will be relieved from posts, and be charged criminally and/or administratively, as it is still part of the intensified cleanliness policy of the PNP.

“If one rotten egg may tend to influence other good personnel to commit an illicit act, he/she and his/her unit commander must be expelled from the basket, or I should say from the PNP organization immediately if evidence warrant,” Hernia warned.

To date, PRO MIMAROPA had received a total of 89 administrative cases, 76 of which had been resolved and the remaining 13 cases are still on summary proceedings and appeal since January 1, 2021.